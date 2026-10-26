Warm temperatures continue on Monday, with a mid-week cool down expected

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We will continue to stay warm and dry on Monday. We could see increased cloud cover and some fog make a return. Here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect tomorrow.

We will begin to cool down mid-week, and these conditions will remain in place into Halloween weekend. Although we are too far out, some shower chances are showing up on that weekend. As we get closer to those dates, we will start getting a better idea of timing and just how much rain we can expect.

Goodnight!

—Leslie Molina