Warm temperatures peak on Monday, then as high pressure begins to weaken, mild temperatures return

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

These are the high temperatures recorded for several of our communities this Mother's Day. Paso Robles recorded a high temperature of 94. Temperatures will finally peak on Monday. Interior valley communities can expect another warm day; you will continue to experience temperatures several degrees higher compared to other areas.

Beach and coastal valley communities will still be warm on Monday, but will run a little cooler than the interior valleys. Like this morning, communities along the coast can expect a solid marine layer in the first half of the day tomorrow. The only difference is that it might be shallower when compared to Sunday morning, due to continued warming.

It's looking like by next weekend we'll start to trend warmer once again.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

— Leslie Molina