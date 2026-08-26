Warm temperatures sticking around with low humidity in some areas

Good evening, Central Coast!

I hope you are all staying cool and hydrated as these temperatures continue to rise.

The low humidity in some areas is causing dry weather in parts of the Central Coast, mix that with wind gusts, and we have red flag warnings for fires.

We are seeing smoke from the Timber fire in Monterey County make its way into SLO this afternoon. With the heat and smoke, take care if you are working outside. pic.twitter.com/DNdwSAAIQQ — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) August 25, 2026

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department announced that some smoke from the Timber Fire in Monterey has made it's way to San Luis Obispo. So, keep that in mind if you're going to be outside.

Now, to the low humidity, which is being seen mainly in the interior valleys ranging from 12%-15%, causing dry heat with the triple-digit temperatures that have been happening in the Paso Robles area.

That heat advisory we talked about yesterday is still in place until Thursday at 8 p.m. and a fire weather warning until Thursday at 3 p.m. The National Weather Service advises not to throw out cigarettes or matches from a moving vehicle since it can ignite dry grass on the side of the road and potential become a wildfire.

For tomorrow, temperatures will range depending on where you are in the Central Coast. Paso Robles will have the highest temps, hitting 106, other interior valleys will also hit triple digits. The rest of the communities, especially closer to the coast, will stick between the 80s and 90s range.

The warm weather will begin to cool down as we head into the weekend but until then make sure to stay cool!

- Valentina Saldana