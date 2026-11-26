Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

This Thanksgiving is warm and dry. This will continue on Friday and Saturday. Here is a brief look at some of the temperatures you can expect tomorrow.

The Coastal Flood Warning and High Surf Advisory ended this afternoon. This does not mean waves and tides won't be above normal. Tides will peak again Friday morning, up to 7 feet.

Waves, although smaller, will still be in the 8 to 15 ft range Friday morning.

Gusty conditions will continue Thursday evening into Friday morning for portions of San Luis Obispo County. The Wind Advisory will end Friday 9 AM.

Temperatures will start to take a tumble Sunday, with a chance of showers popping up in the afternoon and continuing into Monday morning.

A chance for much more substantial rain shows up midweek. The timing varies; as of Thursday afternoon, models show a large storm could happen Tuesday morning and taper off Wednesday. The timing of this storm could change by 12 hours! We'll start to get a better idea as we near the dates.

Although we are still a ways away from this storm, there is a chance it could bring a good amount of rain to our region in a short amount of time. Again, rain totals could change, and they vary from model to model. I'll leave you with a glimpse of what it could look like.

Goodnight!

— Leslie Molina