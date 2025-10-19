Warm temps first half of the week, cool down starts Wednesday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Like Saturday, this Sunday is uneventful weather-wise. In the last few days, the region has experienced a calm weather pattern. Temperatures have been in that Goldilocks zone; not too hot, not too cold, but just right for any daytime activities. Here is a look at some of the high temperatures we have recorded in the last 24 hours!

The Central Coast will continue to see similar temperatures into Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is when things start to change, and we'll begin to feel more fall-like weather. The reason for this cool down is a weakened upper-level low to the southwest of us, which will start to move in our direction Tuesday evening.

This system will bring our marine layer back, causing temperatures to drop an average of 10 degrees. In addition, it will also bring the chance of some morning drizzle.

Enjoy the nice and warm weather we are having for the next few days!

Enjoy your evening. Central Coast!

— Leslie Molina