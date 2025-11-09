Warm temps this weekend, with possible rain late next week

Happy Saturday!

This Saturday is a warm one for the Central Coast. Temperatures will continue to increase into Sunday. These are some of the high temperatures we have recorded in the last 24 hours.

This Sunday will be quite warm with several areas seeing temperatures in the upper 80s.

This trend of warm and dry weather will continue into Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, we will start to experience a weather change that will most likely bring some rain to our region on Thursday and Friday.

We will be keeping you updated on this weather pattern,

Enjoy your evening!

— Leslie Molina