Warm temps to peak Wednesday and Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

We are halfway through our workweek! Expect temperatures in the 80s for some of our region. Areas like San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria will experience high temperatures in the low 80s. Its going to feel very summer-like for the next two days.

Overall, it's a relatively calm day for us here with some light winds. Our region will start experiencing a slight cool-down this coming weekend.

Basically, this cool-down will just be a return to normal temperatures for this time of year.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina