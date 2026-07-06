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Warm-up resumes Monday, with interior valleys seeing a possible return to triple digits by midweek

Interior valleys could reach 100 degrees or higher midweek. Heat advisories have been issued as a result. Here is your full forecast!
Warm-up resumes Monday, with interior valleys seeing a possible return to triple digits by midweek
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Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Here are some of the temperatures you can expect on Monday. We're going to start warming up once again! Onshore flow will weaken but still bring some low clouds to the beaches and coastal valleys, helping them stay cooler compared to the interior valleys.

Temperatures will continue to increase; interior valleys could experience triple-digit temperatures midweek. As a result, a heat advisory has been issued for the interior areas from Tuesday to Thursday.

Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!

Have a great rest of your evening!

— Leslie Molina

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