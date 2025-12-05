Warm-up trend begins, which will continue into the next week

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

I know many of you will be participating in all of the festive activities happening this weekend. The first one is the San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade! This parade starts at 7 PM. Here are some of the temperatures you can expect.

Alright, let's get into what the temperatures will be for many of us in the Central Coast. Overall, they will be slightly warmer, and we'll continue observing this pattern over the weekend.

There are still a few advisories in place for our region over the next couple of days. The Freeze Warning that was issued for the interior valleys ended at 8:00 AM today. The Beach Hazards Statement will continue until Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory ends on December 7 at 3:00 AM.

A high-pressure system is the reason why we'll begin to experience a warm-up. Paso Robles will reach the 70s by Tuesday, and San Luis Obispo by Monday.

It looks like Santa Maria is already experiencing this, with temperatures in the low 70s this Friday and in the near future, a high of 79 by Wednesday.

Enjoy your weekend!

—Leslie Molina