Warm-up trend to peak Tuesday through Thursday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Hope you have been enjoying the nice weather we're having this weekend! Here's a look at some of the temperatures we are experiencing as of 5:00 PM.

These are the temperature changes we have seen over the last 24 hours. When you compare temperatures this Sunday at 5 PM to the same time period on Saturday, most areas are trending upward.

Here are the high temperatures we will be seeing across the Central Coast on Monday.

Here is the seven-day forecast! Most areas will kick off their week with high temperatures in the 70s.

It looks like the warmest days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday for our region.

Enjoy your evening!

—Leslie Molina