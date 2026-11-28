Hi Central Coast! I hope everyone had a lovely Thanksgiving and is enjoying the start of the holiday weekend. We’ve had some beautiful, warm weather to kick things off, but rain is on the way as we head into Sunday and the start of next week.

Temperatures climbed into the 80s in some areas Friday, with mostly sunny and warm conditions. Saturday will bring a slight cooldown, but still dry and on the warmer side, with highs in the low 70s for much of the region.

Rain chances begin Sunday afternoon, with more widespread showers expected Sunday night and into Monday morning.

By 4 p.m. Monday, some areas could see more than a quarter-inch of rain.

While rainfall totals aren't expected to be significant at first, the forecast calls for on-and-off rain through at least Wednesday morning, with some periods of heavy rainfall possible.

Turning now to our coasts, the unusually high tides and large surf seen around Thanksgiving are beginning to ease, but ocean conditions remain hazardous along the Central Coast.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Central Coast beaches through 9 p.m. Saturday, with wave heights expected to reach 10 to 15 feet in some areas.

A Beach Hazard Statement is also in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday along the South Coast, where beachgoers should watch for dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves.

Anyone heading to the beach Saturday is urged to use caution, stay out of the water if conditions are dangerous and keep a safe distance from the shoreline.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend, everyone!

- Chloe