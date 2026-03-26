Warmer temperatures on Friday and Saturday, followed by a cool down that starts on Sunday

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures you can expect for today. Several communities will be experiencing temperatures in the 80s range, with areas like Santa Barbara running a little cooler.

We'll begin another warming trend on Friday that will continue into Saturday. Eventually, we'll begin cooling down on Sunday, with some possible rain chances Tuesday - Wednesday.

Here is a look at what one of our models is showing us. We'll keep you up to date if these chances decrease or if the likelihood of it happening increases. For now, enjoy the weather this weekend!

Have a good rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina