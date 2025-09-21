Warmer temperatures this weekend, plus a Small Craft Advisory for the south coast

Happy Saturday!

This weekend is a warm one for the Central Coast. We can expect to see similar temperatures tomorrow across the region. Paso Robles will experience temperatures in the 90s and lows of 50s. San Luis Obispo will be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the low 80s.

The big story today is that a Small Craft Advisory has been issues for the south coast region. Hazardous sea conditions are expected in the areas highlighted in purple for small crafts. It is recommended inexperienced mariners, especially those in small vessels to avoid this area. This advisory is set to expire Sunday at 3 PM.

Here is a look at your 7 day forecast! Paso Robles temperatures will range from the mid 80s to low 90s next week.

Santa Maria will be in the 70s for most of next week, with the exception of Monday. Santa Barbara will have cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s all next week.

There is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week but it looks like it will not be widespread. We will let you know if anything changes. Enjoy your weekend Central Coast!