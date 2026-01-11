Warmer temperatures will continue into the work week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We're experiencing an uptick in our temperatures this weekend, thanks to a ridge of high pressure! Here are the temperatures you can expect for Sunday.

There are two Small Craft Advisories in place, one for a portion of SLO County and the other for the South Coast.

Here are the temperatures you can expect for the next seven days. This trend looks like it will stick with us next weekend, as of now, there does not look to be any rain headed our way.

We could even see some 80s for portions of the South Coast!

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

-Leslie Molina