Warmer temperatures with clear skies continue on Sunday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Dry and slightly warmer conditions continue to be in store for us tomorrow. Here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect on Sunday.

These mild and pleasant conditions will stay with us into Tuesday of next week. Starting Wednesday, temperatures will start to cool down again.

We’re still too far out to confirm any rain chances, but some models are showing the potential for rain between Halloween and the first few days of November. It’s too early to pinpoint which day rain could arrive or how much we could see. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast and keep you updated if the chances for rain increase!

Goodnight!

—Leslie Molina