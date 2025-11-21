Warmer temps and dry conditions are in store this weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

It's a chilly morning for us here! These are some of the temperatures we are experiencing around 8:00 AM.

The south coast and some interior areas will continue to see some lingering showers this morning. For the rest of the Central Coast, this Friday will be pretty dry.

Most of this rain will clear out after Saturday morning for the South Coast. Here's another look at one of our models.

Here are some of the rain totals we'll be having today. Pretty much all hundredths of an inch! Most of the rain happening today will be taking place in Southern California. Keep that in mind if you're making the drive down south today.

Dry conditions will stick with us for the next week and at this moment will continue into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Our region will also experience a slight uptick in our temperatures. By Thursday of next week, several areas will have temperatures in the 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina