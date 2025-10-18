Warmer temps sticking around this weekend, with a cool down expected late next week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

I hope you are all enjoying your weekend! We are experiencing some really nice weather this Saturday. As of 3:44 PM, temperatures on the Central Coast are slightly warmer than normal for this time of year, but overall not unbearably hot. Coastal valley communities are seeing temperatures in the 70s, while inland communities are experiencing temperatures in the 80s. The reason for this uptick in temperatures is offshore winds that rush down our slopes, which compress the air and lead to the warm-up we are experiencing.

These nice temperatures will be sticking around with us this Sunday. Paso Robles will see a high of 83, while Santa Maria will record a high of 75. This trend of summer-like weather will stay with us until Wednesday.

A weak upper low will make its way to our region on Wednesday, bringing cooler weather and the possibility of some drizzle. There is also a slight chance of some rain next weekend.

There is also a chance of some dense fog for the coastal regions on Sunday and Monday morning.

Enjoy your weekend, Central Coast!

