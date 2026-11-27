Good morning, Central Coast!

I hope you are all having a wonderful day after Thanksgiving. Here's what you can expect in weather for today and into the weekend.

Slightly warmer temperatures today. Most of the Central Coast will be within that 70s to 80s range. Here are the temps you can expect for today.

You can also expect some wind today with a wind advisory in place for the area in blue. It's only in place until 9 a.m., but some areas could still feel those gusts as the day goes on.

That high surf advisory stays in place until Saturday at 3 p.m. for the area in green. Beach hazard statement for the are in white down in Santa Barbara, so if you are heading out to the ocean make sure to be safe and on the lookout for those strong waves.

Finally, here is a look at your seven-day forecast. Warm weather begins to drop early next week with some showers on the way and a cooldown as the week begins.

Have a great weekend!

- Valentina Saldana