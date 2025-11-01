Warmish temps this weekend, with a cool down in the near future

Happy Saturday!

We're kicking off this November with some great weather! Temperatures are quite mild this weekend, providing a welcome respite from the warm-up we experienced this past week. Although the weather is calm, a few things are happening this Saturday and Sunday. Daylight Saving Time is ending this Sunday at 2:00 AM. If you're anything like me, you'll enjoy getting that one extra hour of sleep until March. There is also a high surf advisory for San Luis Obispo and parts of Santa Barbara counties.

These are some of the wave heights we observed around 3:56 PM. If you're not a strong swimmer, avoid getting in the ocean waters; there is a high risk of drowning.

This Sunday, the Central Coast will continue to experience warmish temperatures. Skies will be clear until Tuesday night, when low clouds and fog return to the coasts and lower valleys.

Dry conditions will stick around in our region until Wednesday. There is a small chance that certain areas of the Central Coast will experience some light rain, at most one-tenth of an inch.

There is another chance for rain on November 10 for parts of Central California. It's too early to make that call, but we will be keeping an eye out for any changes.

Enjoy your evening!

— Leslie Molina