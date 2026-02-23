We are officially turning the corner toward warmer afternoons and a dry week for the Central Coast

Good Sunday evening, Central Coast!

We are officially turning the corner toward warmer afternoons.

High pressure is building in, bringing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and a steady warm-up. Each morning, areas of fog and low clouds are likely this week with afternoon sun to sun and clouds mixed.

The ridge strengthens, and temperatures jump another few degrees each day.

Beaches: Upper 60s and low 70s

Coastal areas: 70s all week

Valleys & interior spots: mid to upper 70s mid to late week through Saturday.

With these above-normal temperatures, it could bring moderate heat impacts for sensitive groups.

Average: low/high

Paso Robles 38/64

Santa Maria 43/65

Santa Barbara 44/64

San Luis Obispo 43/65

Saturday looks just as warm.

Next Sunday we should cool a few degrees but remain above average.

Stay hydrated and plan for warmer afternoons!

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim