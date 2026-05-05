We begin warming up on Wednesday, and we are forecasting a very warm Mother's Day weekend

Good Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

Here's the Central Coast weather forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Tonight through Wednesday: The low-pressure system currently affecting our region continues to weaken as it slides southeast. You can expect scattered light showers this evening, primarily focused on the north-facing slopes of the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and areas within Los Padres National Forest. Gusty west to northwest winds will persist along the coast through this evening, with the strongest winds reaching near advisory levels, especially along the Santa Barbara County South Coast.

Wednesday - The Pattern Shift Begins: A significant weather pattern change takes hold on Wednesday as high pressure begins building behind the departing low. Temperatures will start their upward climb with slight warming expected. Marine layer clouds may return to some coastal areas tonight, with dense fog possible Thursday and Friday mornings.

Thursday and Friday - Notable Warming: More significant warming arrives Thursday and Friday as the high-pressure ridge strengthens. Expect widespread highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s across both counties. Morning marine layer and fog will be possible, particularly on Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Heat - Mother's Day Weekend: The ridge of high pressure reaches peak strength Sunday through early next week.

Saturday through Monday - Peak Heat: Weak offshore flow from the north Saturday, shifting to northeast Sunday and Monday, will likely drive temperatures higher. Widespread highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s are possible across the inland valleys of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties - that's 10 to 20 degrees above normal for early May. Even coastal areas, typically much cooler in May, could see unusually warm conditions if the offshore flow pattern develops as forecast.

Important Note: The intensity of this heat wave depends on surface pressure gradients. If onshore flow develops instead, as some models suggest, coastal sea breezes would moderate the heat, particularly along the beaches.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim