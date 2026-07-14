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Wednesday likely the hottest day of the week - and potentially the hottest since March

Wednesday is likely the hottest day of the week, cooling down by Friday, with more average temperatures this weekend
Wednesday is likely the hottest day of the week, cooling down by Friday, with more average temperatures this weekend
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Good Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

Below: The highs on Tuesday

DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES - WEDNESDAY WILL BE THE HOTTEST DAY

WIND CONCERNS/ A FIRE WEATHER WARNING Wednesday pm until Thursday am: Gusty northwest to north winds target southern Santa Barbara County and the interior mountains and the entire Santa Ynez range —strongest winds expected during afternoon and overnight hours N to NW gusts 35 to 50 mph, with Wednesday bringing the most significant wind activity.

A relentless warming trend pushes temperatures to dangerous levels through Thursday across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Wednesday stands out as the hottest day of the week - and potentially the hottest since March.

WEDNESDAY'S PEAK HEAT: Far interior valleys including Paso Robles: 105-110 degrees Downtown San Luis Obispo: Low to mid 90s
Coastal areas: Low 80s Temperatures running 10-17 degrees above normal

The forecast hinges on light offshore flow on Wednesday, which would delay the typical cooling sea breeze. If onshore gradients persist, expect temperatures a few degrees cooler than these projections.

RELIEF TIMELINE: Thursday: a few degrees of cooling, then more cooling on Friday: Additional 4-8 degrees cooler, returning near normal. Weekend and beyond: Temperatures stabilize within a few degrees of seasonal averages

ADDITIONAL NOTES: Humidity levels remain above normal in some spots, amplifying heat stress despite slowly decreasing precipitable water values. A decaying tropical storm will bring another surge of tropical moisture potentially this weekend as it tracks up the coast.

Below: A Fire Weather Warning for most of Santa Barbara County Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Gusty N to NW winds 35 to 50 mph can be expected.

Below: An Extreme Heat Warning for most of Santa Barbara County Wednesday into early Thursday.

Below: Rip current risk is high through Wednesday.

Stay cool, Central Coast!

-Jim

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