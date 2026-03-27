Weekend warm-up, followed by a cool down, with developing rain chances on Tuesday

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Temperatures will be in the 80s range for Paso Robles, a few degrees cooler in San Luis Obispo, and in Santa Barbara is trending a little warmer.

Temperatures will peak Saturday and Sunday, and the day they peak will depend on where you are. A cool-down will offer us some reprieve from all the heat we have experienced in the last couple of weeks.

We are monitoring some rain changes on Tuesday - Thursday. The timing of this rain and the amount are still changing.

This is what one of our models is showing us. Yesterday, it showed that rain would arrive overnight, Monday into Tuesday, thanks to an upper low and an ever-weakening ridge of high pressure. This Friday, the amount of rain looks to have decreased due to the ridge of high pressure moving slightly back in. This is a still image of conditions on Tuesday at 1:00 PM.

Here is what another model is showing us. This one suggests chances of rain on Wednesday morning.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina

