Well above average temperatures with a breezy northeasterly wind on Friday

Good evening, Central Coast!

High pressure is the dominant weather feature along the Central Coast. Pressure gradients have trended strongly offshore with some gusty northeast winds in the Santa Lucia Mountains in San Luis Obispo County. There are no longer any wind advisories, but the 10 to 25 mph breeze will continue in many areas through Friday. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal through Saturday, with only a slight cooling on Sunday. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be near 80 in some areas.

Below are the highs expected on Friday. The average high for late January in most areas is in the mid 60s.

After a very slight cool down on Sunday into Monday, high pressure builds back on the Central Coast Tuesday through at least Thursday, with highs well into the 70s and 80s again possible.

Rest well, Central Coast!

-Jim

