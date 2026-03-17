What a HOT St. Patrick's Day! Some all-time records for March were set; more records are expected this week

Good Tueday evening, Central Coast!

What a HOT St. Patrick's Day! Wow!

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties saw dangerous, record-breaking heat today.

San Luis Obispo soared to 97°F, a new all-time record high for March. (Record keeping is a shorter period of time, but 90 was the old record for March)

Santa Maria soared to 95°F, tying its all-time record high for March.

Santa Barbara also hit a daily record high of 91°F.

Paso Robles hit 93°F on Tuesday, which is a tie for the all-time record high in March and was a new daily record.

The extreme heat is expected to last through Friday, with highs staying 20–30 degrees above normal and very warm nights.

In this extreme heat:



Stay hydrated

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Check on neighbors, especially seniors and kids, make sure your pet have fresh cool water

Conditions should start to cool over the weekend. Coastal low clouds and fog are possible, but no heavy rain is forecast for the rest of March.

Stay safe during this extreme heat!

Below are the low temperatures and high temperatures expected for Wednesday. Records are likely again!

Stay cool and stay hydrated, Central Coast!

-Jim