Wildfire smoke continues to lower the air quality at times, with below-normal temperatures for early September

Good Thursday evening from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Here is your weather forecast for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

Through Friday: Wildfire smoke will continue to lower the air quality at times. Quiet weather pattern continues with below-normal temperatures for early September. Patchy marine layer clouds will clear by late morning most days, giving way to sunshine. Breezy onshore winds expected each afternoon through evening, with stronger than usual coastal winds. Light to moderate Sundowner winds will develop nightly across southwestern Santa Barbara County.

Marine Layer Update: Coverage remains patchy and inconsistent along the Central Coast. Better marine layer development is expected tonight with drizzle possible, and the low clouds potentially reaching the southern Salinas Valley as onshore flow increases and upper-level heights lower. Friday morning could see improved coverage, though confidence remains low given recent sparse marine layer activity.

Wind Advisory: Sundowner winds across southwestern Santa Barbara County this evening and tonight warrant caution for residents in foothill and mountain areas. NW winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected from 6 pm until 6 am.

Weekend Change: Saturday marks a shift as tropical moisture from Hurricane Marie begins affecting areas south of Point Conception. The Central Coast looks dry through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will rise slightly with increasing humidity levels, especially south. Marie is forecast to track northwest, well offshore, significantly reducing potential for any major impacts across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Coastal Hazards: Increasing southerly swell will create dangerous surf conditions and very strong rip currents through the weekend. Beach-goers should exercise extreme caution. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued from Saturday morning until Tuesday evening.

By Tuesday: There is a chance of a few showers.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim