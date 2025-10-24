Winds and waves increase amid otherwise mild weather

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

Conditions this morning started off with cloud cover across the board, but as the day progressed, skies cleared (first at the coastal valleys and beaches, then in the interiors, which is the opposite of what we typically see), and we warmed up through the rest of the day.

Friday, that warming trend will continue as the high pressure driving it passes overhead. That means a dry and warm day with continued winds. Here is a look at Friday's high temperatures.

Friday will also bring a new set of wave concerns. Another high surf advisory will go into effect Friday morning at 3 a.m. and stay in place through 3 a.m. Monday. That is thanks to another long-period swell headed our way. We can expect large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents through the weekend.

Into the weekend, a decaying cold front will pass into the region and drop temperatures slightly throughout the region. This will still be very low impact, but we can expect more cloud cover and a moderate cool down. This won't cause any issues for this weekend's activities.

Here is a look at this weekend's events.

Next week, another high-pressure system will arrive, and warmer weather will build in. This system will settle in and keep mild weather in place through next week.

Have a wonderful Friday and a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian