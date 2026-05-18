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Winds continue to weaken, with warmer temperatures returning on Monday

Winds will continue in parts of Santa Barbara County, but will weaken. The High Wind Warning issued for the area a few days ago has ended. Warmer temperatures will follow. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

The High Wind Warning issued for much of Santa Barbara County has ended. Despite this, the High Surf Advisory and Gale Warning remain in effect, at least until Monday morning.

This means despite the weakening wind gusts, dangerous ocean conditions will continue through Monday. Here is what wave heights this Sunday, at 4:00 PM.

On Monday, we will also kick off a brief warming trend. The warmest days will be anytime between Tuesday and Thursday. Interior valleys will continue to be several degrees warmer compared to other communities.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

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