Winds continue to weaken, with warmer temperatures returning on Monday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

The High Wind Warning issued for much of Santa Barbara County has ended. Despite this, the High Surf Advisory and Gale Warning remain in effect, at least until Monday morning.

This means despite the weakening wind gusts, dangerous ocean conditions will continue through Monday. Here is what wave heights this Sunday, at 4:00 PM.

On Monday, we will also kick off a brief warming trend. The warmest days will be anytime between Tuesday and Thursday. Interior valleys will continue to be several degrees warmer compared to other communities.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina