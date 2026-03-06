Winds turn more offshore on Friday, with a warm and sunny weekend ahead

Good Thursday evening, Central Coast!

Before I get to the forecast, below are the Reservoir levels and any changes over the last week.

Winds will shift to the northeast by Friday morning, bringing offshore winds through Sunday. Expect gusty warm winds.

Below is a snapshot of our predicted winds at 11 pm this evening. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the eastern end of the Santa Ynez Mountains from 6 pm Thursday until 2 am Friday for a north to northeast wind at 20 to 30 miles per hour with some gusts to 45 mph.

Friday morning will be clear and chilly with lows in the 30s in Paso Robles and 40s for San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Lompoc. Lows in Santa Barbara will be closer to 50. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on average. Expect tons of sunshine again!

Temperatures will steadily warm each day, with a few spots reaching 80 by Sunday. Skies will stay clear with the very dry air in place. Thanks to our rain a few weeks ago, fire danger remains low.

Below is a snapshot of the upper-level winds, which will be offshore northeasterly. As the winds downslope off the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Santa Ynez Mountains, we warm into the 70s this weekend and some areas near 80 by Sunday. We stay sunny all weekend.

Looking ahead to next week: Winds calm and temperatures dip into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday with areas of low clouds and fog to start, then we warm back up to near 80 by Thursday with limited fog in the morning. No rain is expected.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim