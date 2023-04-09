Warm holiday weekend will shift into cooler work week

Happy Easter to all that celebrate!

What a great day for the holiday, we really lucked out with the timing of this warm up we've seen the past couple of days. The warmer temperatures will persist for at least one more day before shifting downwards for the rest of the week.

In the immediate short term we will see some more clouds develop this evening, much like what happend last night.

There is a dense fig advisory in place for much of the Santa Barbara county coastlines from late this evening into Monday morning. Visibility will be limited so be cautious when diving at night.

Tuesday effects from a low pressure system to the north of us will start to impact the Central Coast. It doesn't look like we will see any rain but we will see cooler temps. Tuesday through the end of the week, daytime highs will be back in the lower 60's.

We could see some gusty winds near the Santa Ynez mountain range Tuesday evening that may hit advisory levels.

Nothing else really major to mention other than a minor rain chance for LA and Ventura Counties Thursday, but the rain will not reach us here on the Central Coast.