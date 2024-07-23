Woman dies in Utah after running out of water on a hike

Authorities say a 54-year-old woman died in southwestern Utah last weekend after she ran out of water during a hike.

First responders were called to Quail Creek State Park on Saturday, a day where temperatures climbed to at least 106 degrees Fahrenheit. There had been reports of a hiker "in distress due to not having enough water."

Searchers found the hiker but she was unresponsive and their first aid was ineffective, according to local police. Authorities have not released more details about the woman.

Significant heat has contributed to numerous deaths this summer. National Parks and similar wilderness areas represent an additional risk because visitors may be in remote areas away from cell signals and other infrastructure.

Three hikers died of suspected heat-related causes in Utah's Canyonlands National Park in mid-July when they went on strenuous hikes as temperatures soared into the triple-digits.

Meanwhile, two motorcyclists also died in Death Valley National Park, which recorded a high temperature of 128 degrees Fahrenheit over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Other deaths and serious illnesses came as around 130 million Americans sweltered under a long-running heat wave in multiple parts of the country this summer.

And two weeks after Hurricane Beryl hit the U.S. earlier this month, heat-related deaths during the prolonged power outages pushed the number of storm-related fatalities to at least 23 in Texas.