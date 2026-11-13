Arroyo Grande girls' water polo team eyes another CIF championship

The Arroyo Grande High School girls' water polo team is not new to championship wins.

“Nobody really thought it would keep going for this far," said Head Coach Steven Allen. "I mean, it’s kind of incredible that it’s still going.”

The team just won their 24th straight league championship. Allen has coached since 2000, and says consistency has been key.

“Our coaching staff has been very consistent over the years," Allen said. "Obviously I’ve been consistent in the program for a long time, and then also we really strive to make sure our youth polo program is coming along, and our Arroyo Grande water polo club has a lot of kids coming in.”

This weekend they have the opportunity to add one more section plaque to the collection, and potentially make it four section championship wins in a row.

“Four years in a row is a huge thing, especially at this school; no sport has ever gone this far," said Keaton Sinner, sophomore center defender. "We were the first sport to win a Division 1 championship, so it’s just really special, and it’s very important."

Senior utility player Morgan Devens has been to the section championship every year of her high school career.

“Getting to go to CIF finals my freshman year, sophomore year, junior year, and now senior year, it's just really like, it means a lot to me," Devens said. "I really appreciate it. I really appreciate how much Allen like puts into us."

The team is young, with only four seniors, but the girls say that their bond is strong.

“We’re all just like really good friends, honestly, we’re really a family at this point," said Simone Ledoux, senior attacker. "So we poke fun at each other a little bit sometimes, and then we build each other up.”

“Find like little ways to be together outside of the pool and like little ways to not only bond as a team but individually bond one-on-one with each other, like going to get ice cream or like even picking up one of our teammates to bring them to practice,” Devens said.

The game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday against Clovis West.