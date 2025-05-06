Five Cities area to switch to free chlorine in drinking water

Starting May 7, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the Lopez Project water system from chloramine to free chlorine.

This change will last until May 28 and will impact water supplies in the cities of Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, and the surrounding communities of Oceano, Avila Beach, and Port San Luis.

The switch is a response to a recent total coliform detection in the distribution line.

Free chlorine, which officials say is more effective at eliminating bacterial contamination, will be used during this period in a process known as a "free chlorine burn" which they say is a standard industry procedure.

County officials say although free chlorine is effective for microbial control, it is not suitable for long-term use due to potential by-products. Chloramines, the usual disinfectant, will be resumed after the switch to minimize the formation of these compounds.

Some people may notice a chlorine taste or odor in the water, similar to that of a swimming pool.

If this occurs, officials say boiling the water, using a carbon filter, or leaving the water uncovered overnight can help reduce the taste.

For further information or questions, you are asked to contact your local water provider.