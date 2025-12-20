Animals at the Central Coast Zoo receive Christmas presents from the community

From lemurs and red pandas to meerkats and monkeys, animals at the Central Coast Zoo in Atascadero celebrated an early Christmas on Saturday.

Guests watched as animals tore into holiday presents from community members during the zoo's annual Holiday Magic event.

Zoo staff had put together an Amazon Wish List full of items they knew would be safe and enjoyable for the animals, according to Central Coast Zoo Director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield.

“We got so much off of our wish list this year—it just blew us away," said Dr. Stringfield.

The gifts included chew toys, puzzle feeders, balls, and other items that zoo officials say will help enrich the lives of their animals.

"To feel that community support, and then for us to have as many people that are here come to see the animals receive the things that the community bought for them—that's what it's all about,” said Dr. Stringfield.

In addition to the gift openings, Holiday Magic also featured a visit from Santa Claus, music, and crafts.