An annual Thanksgiving tradition provided 300 free turkeys to local families on Thursday, November 19, in Atascadero.

Central Coast Moving & Storage hosted Thursday's giveaway in collaboration with People's Self-Help Housing and the ALF Food Pantry.

Multiple local businesses also provided support.

Owner of Peek Painting, Seth Peek, says the main goal of the annual tradition is to give back and help the community.

"Giving someone the ability to cook a turkey for their family and friends - there's nothing else like it this time of year," says Peek.