Atascadero adopts 2045 General Plan, setting vision for next two decades

What will Atascadero look like in 2045? City leaders believe the answer lies with a newly adopted roadmap that will be a guide for the next 20 years.

After several years of public outreach and planning, the Atascadero City Council approved and adopted the city's 2045 General Plan Update. This plan outlines goals for housing, transportation, economic development, public infrastructure, and quality of life.

"The typical general plan time frame is about 20 years," said Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore. "What happens in that amount of time is community goals change, community priorities change, finances change. Then it becomes time to redo all these policies."

Atascadero's previous general plan was adopted in 2002. Since then, city officials say both the community and local economy have evolved.

Back in 2002, the City adopted a plan focused on 'smart growth' that included:



Protecting the natural environment

Improving the appearance and character

Providing a secure revenue base

Promoting well-planned neighborhoods

"We have a slightly larger population. We have a much different economy. We're having more jobs in town," Dunsmore said.

Economic Development Manager Loreli Cappel said the City has shifted its focus in recent years.

"It was a slow-growth, no-growth community, and now we have a very economic development-minded council," Cappel said. "A council that understands that being a bedroom community doesn't just pay the bills."

According to city leaders, key priorities outlined in the plan include improving infrastructure, attracting more businesses and creating additional job opportunities within the community.

However, officials acknowledge those goals come with challenges.

One of the biggest is ensuring infrastructure can meet the community's future needs as Atascadero continues to evolve. For example, Dunsmore said the City must plan for major infrastructure needs, including its wastewater treatment system, to ensure it can support the community for decades to come.

Another is balancing future development with preserving the city's identity.

"They don't want our community to become sold out, to be like anywhere else in California," Dunsmore said. "They want to remain unique."

City leaders said community feedback played a major role in shaping the plan, including input from younger residents who will inherit many of the decisions being made today.

"I mean, you can't have a conversation about the future without the future in the room," Cappel said.

Some residents share a similar vision of maintaining Atascadero's small-town feel while allowing for thoughtful growth.

"Keeping it small and quaint, like not too big, but definitely maybe a little bit more development," resident Rachel Moman said.

Younger community members also offered ideas for the future, including adding more shopping and entertainment options.

The full 2045 General Plan is available on the City of Atascadero's website or by clicking HERE.