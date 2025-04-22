Atascadero child killed in hit-and-run to be honored with lifesaving award

A ceremony will be held Tuesday evening in Atascadero to honor the life of the 11-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run accident earlier this year.

Atascadero police announced that the ceremony for José Gutiérrez will be on the steps of Atascadero City Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The department will be awarding the Honorary Lifesaving Medal to José posthumously. It's one of the highest honors the department can bestow, officials said in a press release.

Officials said the award reflects his "final, heroic act" — saving his friend's life by warning him of an oncoming vehicle that veered off the road.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of this brave young boy,” said Chief Dan Suttles, chief of police for the City of Atascadero, in a release by the department. “But we are also deeply moved by his heroism. He may never have worn the badge, but he showed the heart and spirit of a true officer. We are honored to call him one of our own.”

The ceremony is open to the public.