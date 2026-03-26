Atascadero High School students get first-hand look at the dangers of impaired driving

Students at Atascadero High School gathered on Wednesday for a realistic crash simulation where they learned first-hand about the consequences of impaired driving.

The live crash reenactment included a CHP helicopter, a heavy first-responder presence, and emergency vehicles, just as an actual collision would require. There were also powerful visuals of actors staged as victims.

Organizers say the scene was designed to challenge students to reflect on personal responsibility and the far-reaching implications of their choices.

Atascadero High School junior Joni Ferreira says the crash simulation will have a lasting impact.

“This is going to be a memory that people have from their high school years, and they can take with them when they're adults," Ferreira said.

Wednesday's event was put on by the SLO County Behavioral Health Department, the Atascadero High School Friday Night Live Chapter, and Every 15 Minutes.

The program will continue on Friday with an assembly where students will watch a funeral and memorial demonstration.