Search for man with possible gun prompts lockdown at Atascadero school

UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) - A lockdown at Monterey Road Elementary School in Atascadero has been lifted.

KSBY Community Reporter Valantina Saldana says the announcement could be heard on the school's intercom. Some parents are now picking up their children and taking them home.

Police say the lockdown began Monday morning after a student reported at around 8:15 a.m. seeing a person near school property who may have had a gun.

Police say officers responded right away and conducted a campus safety check and by 9:39 a.m., had confirmed no one was on school grounds who shouldn’t be.

Officers are continuing to search the area “out of an abundance of caution.” A helicopter from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was also being used to check nearby neighborhoods and open spaces.

“At this time, no suspect has been located, and no confirmed firearm has been observed by responding officers. There have been no reported injuries,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: An Atascadero elementary school was placed on lockdown shortly after the start of the school day on Monday.

According to the Atascadero Unified School District, the lockdown was issued at around 8:20 a.m. at Monterey Road Elementary on the 3300 block of Monterey Rd.

The district would not elaborate on what prompted the lockdown but said students and staff are safe and Atascadero police are on scene.

KSBY has reached out to the police department and is waiting to hear back.

The district states parents and guardians were also alerted about the lockdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.