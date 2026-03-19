ECHO Atascadero adding 30 beds for families experiencing homelessness

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in Atascadero is installing a new two-story building to provide 30 additional beds for families experiencing homelessness.

Crews are delivering and installing 17 modular components this week at ECHO's campus on Atascadero Avenue.

The components will form the 7,200-square-foot Balay Ko Family Resource Center. The facility is specifically designed to serve families with children and will feature private rooms.

ECHO says it currently has a waiting list of more than 300 individuals and families with children.