ECHO's Empty Bowls fundraiser returns, supporting homeless into stable housing

For the 11th year, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is bringing back its Empty Bowls Fundraiser with unique experiences, including celebrity servers.

Founded in 2001, ECHO provides essential services including food, emergency shelter and long-term supportive programs. The organization has expanded its reach over the years, now operating in Atascadero and Paso Robles.

This year’s fundraiser will take place in two locations. On April 8 in Atascadero, attendees will have the honor of being served by celebrity servers. A second event on April 22 in Paso Robles will offer unique curated experiences featuring soup and wine pairings.

Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO, emphasizes that the event is more than a community gathering but a community effort that directly helps people transition out of crisis.

“With every bowl served, we are helping more individuals and families move out of crisis and into safe, stable housing by providing shelter, meals, and the support they need to rebuild,” said Lewis.

Tickets are now available on the ECHO Shelter website.

