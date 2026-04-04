From baking at home to baking for Atascadero: A dream fulfilled

Wendy White's Bakery opened its doors on April 3 at 5804 Traffic Way in downtown Atascadero, marking the end of a long and challenging journey.

Mercedes White, along with her husband Kyle White, started the business from the comfort of their home in 2024, baking cakes, cookies, and morning pastries.

The bakery was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2025, but the couple faced several setbacks along the way.

For the White’s, this journey has been a dream they’ve wanted to accomplish ever since they met ten years ago.

“It's really a dream come true,” White said. “We've been together for ten years, and we've been talking about it pretty much since we met, so it's just absolutely incredible.”

The Atascadero community has received this sweet new spot with open arms and open appetites.

Locals Linda and Frank Galano from Paso Robles expressed their love for the pastries.

“She's very good at what she does,” Galano said. “The things are very unique and everybody loves pastries.”

Tim Kennedy, an Atascadero resident, emphasized how small businesses like this help the town grow.

"It really does show how cool places like this can be,” Kennedy said. “I think it also helps encourage more small businesses to start and continue growing within the town."

For the Whites, the support they’ve received has been deeply fulfilling.

“We feel so blessed and so lucky to be able to do this, especially in Atascadero, which is such a great community,” White said. “What feels the best is how excited people are, with so many saying, ‘We can't wait for you to open.’ It just feels incredible."

