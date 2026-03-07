Cambria resident working in Iraq shares experience during Middle East conflict

Mike Reeves has lived in Cambria with his wife Linda for about 15 years, but he is currently thousands of miles away in Iraq, one of the countries experiencing targeted attacks by Iran following strikes by the U.S. and Israel.

He’s been working on projects in Iraq since 2006 and most recently returned to the country in September.

“Once the government finishes blowing something up, we’re hired by the TFBSO (Task Force for Business and Stability Operations) or the Pentagon or a private organization to come back in and rebuild the power plants. That’s what I do, I rebuild power plants,” Reeves said.

Friday morning, I talked to Reeves and his bodyguard, who are currently located near Erbil, Iraq.

“It’s an everyday occurrence. We get rocketed every day," Reeves said.

“Of course not good because it’s a war and every day we’re getting bombs, we’re getting rockets. When I wake up every day, I’m worried," said Aoqyb Surchi, Reeves' bodyguard.

Reeves said that an Army base and the Erbil International Airport were targeted just a few days ago, along with one of their projects.

“We were working on that right until three, five days ago, three days ago when the rockets came in, and it really messed it up,” Reeves said.

Reeves said there is a human aspect to the fighting that sometimes doesn’t get shown in the media.

“The kids are out playing soccer and the bombs and the rockets are shooting over top. It’s almost like it’s a normal thing for them," Reeves said.

Reeves added that his goal is to finish the projects he’s working on, although he isn’t sure what will happen now.

“I don’t have any immediate plans to return to Cambria, although I’m almost there every night cause I’m on Nextdoor and I see all the beautiful pictures and everything and the neighbors and everyone checks in with me. It’s almost like I’m there,” Reeves said.