Cambria Scarecrow Festival brings creative displays and more foot traffic for local businesses

The Cambria Scarecrow Festival is back celebrating its 18th year and in full swing, bringing over 200 scarecrows to the area.

“You’re looking at a display called Crowchella and it's a take on Coachella so all of these scarecrows are musicians,” said Shelly Holden, Cambria Scarecrow Festival president.

While there are some big, elaborate displays other volunteers use their creative juices to bring their own visions to life. Margaret Olivera and Lydia Francis have been volunteering for the past three years, creating their own displays.

“I have two good friends who are just finishing up active duty and one who is just newly retired so I got their uniforms and I made scarecrows dedicated to them and I put their names on them,” Francis said.

“I had this dress that I had worn to my grandson's wedding and she’s a Kentucky Derby gal that is over here at the Hampton Inn,” Olivera said.

Local businesses don’t miss out on the fun either. Monica Raethke, owner of Second Take Thrift, says that last year’s set up was really popular with customers.

“I thought oh my gosh what am I going to do next year and so of course...he’s so popular," Raethke said.

Raethke told KSBY News that the new Steven Spielberg scarecrow draws attention, but they really notice an increase in foot traffic when the festival is on display.

“Absolutely more sales, absolutely,” Raethke said. “Yeah because usually after summer in our town it would die down but then now with this it just keeps going and then the holidays start with the Christmas market and yes the sales are great.”

She added that she has noticed the boost sticks around until about the end of the year.

“January, February is when it really slows down so somebody has to create something in our town for January and February," Raethke said.

The scarecrows will be taken down Nov. 2.