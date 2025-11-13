Local community prepares as storm moves into the Central Coast

With a storm on the way, communities across the Central Coast are offering residents free sand to fill up sandbags.

Judy Pedery-Edwards lives in the hills of Cambria and says that storms often cause damage.

“It can do a lot of damage and it uproots trees and such when there’s a lot of rain. It just washes everything out,” Pedery-Edwards said, adding that she takes steps to prepare. “Rocks and trails for the water to go. That’s a little bit more safe because it's also very slippery and it's dangerous for people and animals when they’re walking on it.”

To prevent situations like this, the Cambria Community Service District is one of the local agencies offering free sand to its residents.

“There are guidelines. If you go to the Cambria CSD website, there’s guidelines on there for you as far as what you need to bring and what you need to grab if necessary,” said Chief Michael Burkey, Cambria Fire Department.

Valentina Saldaña // KSBY

Among those guidelines, residents must bring their own bags and shovels.

Chief Burkey also warned that high winds can contribute to falling trees and branches.

"In the event that we do have a tree that falls, the best thing to do is just call 911 right away. Our crews are here prepared to help and mitigate any of those hazards that happen," Burkey said.

If you must drive during the storm, Burkey said it's best to take extra time and pay attention to the streets as well as avoid any areas with a lot of traffic.

“If you can, stay home and enjoy the weather,” Burkey said.

In Cambria, sand is available at 2021 Rodeo Grounds Road and Lampton Park on the corner of Lampton and Windsor.

Check with your city's public works department or your community services district for information on where you can find sand and sandbags.

WATCH: How to fill and place sandbags