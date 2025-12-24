Locals and businesses prepare for the holiday rainstorm

Heavy rain and winds are expected to hit the Central Coast this week and businesses and residents along San Luis Obispo County's North Coast are preparing for the storm.

“All that moisture hits that typography and kind of drops all of the water out of it, so we see really intense rainfall amounts. We also see really significant winds. Both of those are expected within the next couple of days,” said Vivian Rennie, KSBY Meteorologist.

Yet, that isn't keeping many people from their holiday plans.

KSBY checked in with multiple hotels and businesses along Moonstone Beach Drive in Cambria, and they reported seeing very few cancellations.

One popular event, the Cambria Christmas Market, will also remain open during the rain.

Spokesperson Mike Arnold said they are monitoring winds but aren’t too concerned.

“We do have extra sandbags on hand in case we have heavy rain and we need to block water from certain areas, but as of right no,w the event itself is pretty weatherproof," Arnold said.

He shared some suggestions for those who have tickets.

“Dress warm, bring ponchos or umbrellas, those are all welcome at the event," Arnold said.

Frank Walker has lived in Cambria for about a decade and shared what he’s done to prepare.

“Cooking a turkey early because we’re not sure about how the power is gonna hold up tomorrow,” Walker said.

Still, he says the storm has put a big question mark on his family’s holiday travel plans.

“We’re supposed to go for Christmas to the valley and we’re just not sure if the roads are gonna be open," Walker said. "In fact, our family canceled to visit us today because they weren’t sure about the weather and how that was going.”