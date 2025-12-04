New law bans plastic bags in California starting in 2026

Paper bags will soon be the only option available at many store checkouts, with plastic bags being banned once again.

Starting in 2026, grocery stores in California will not be allowed to provide plastic bags to customers, according to a new law.

Lawmakers passed legislation back in 2014 banning them, but there was a loophole that allowed stores to provide thicker plastic bags that were categorized as reusable.

Now, SB1053 will ban those, too.

Some Central Coast shoppers have mixed feelings about the new ban.

“California is doing something that they probably shouldn’t be doing again because they think they’re fixing something but they got other problems to fix,” said Joe Viera.

“I'm ecstatic about that," said Alison Toombs. "I love that. I wish we would’ve done it even sooner but I’m so grateful that it’s happening now and I think it’ll be a great move for the environment.”

Joe Vergara, owner of Soto’s True Earth Market in Cambria, says they made the switch from plastic to paper back in 2016, but they are still planning to make some changes because of the new law.

“And even though these are technically exempt, we will be discontinuing these, you know, to follow the spirit of the law and be switching exclusively to these for our produce, which are made from cornstarch,” Vergara said, showing off the store's new compostable produce bags.

The law states that the ban will not apply to those produce bags or plastic bags that are used to prevent contamination.

Vergara said he doesn’t have to make a huge switch this time around.

“I think most grocery stores don’t stock up on things like that; they kind of go week to week or every two weeks, so with a little planning, and I would think that most stores will stop ordering right now,” Vergara said.

Customers will have to bring their own reusable bags when shopping or purchase a recycled paper bag for 10 cents.

The ban takes effect on January 1, 2026.