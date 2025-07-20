Skate Cambria holds Pop-up Art & Collectible Show to fundraise for skate park

Efforts to build the Cambria Skatepark have been underway for months, and the latest event aiming to help reach that goal was hosted on Saturday.

The Cambria Historical Museum was host to Skate Cambria's Pop-up Art & Collectible Show today, benefiting the Cambria Skatepark.

Attendees browsed several art and collectible vendors, all while enjoying a salad buffet, live music, and a raffle.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will go toward Skate Cambria, a local organization campaigning for the construction of the community space.

"The event is for everyone. We've got some face painting going on for the kids, we've got the arts and collectibles for those that are going to be shopping and seeking. And of course, if you want to sit down and have lunch and listen to our entertainment, Jill Knight is playing today, as well as a second band this afternoon," Juli Amodei, the Skate Cambria project manager, said.

Skate Cambria is aiming to raise nearly $330,000 in the next few months to make the skate park a reality.



For more information on the project and how you can donate, you can visit the organization's website.