Updated plan for Fiscalini Ranch Preserve gains approval and includes improvements

Fiscalni Ranch Preserve sits is off the bluffs in Cambria and is an open space that lets you see the water, nature, and even animals.

“He was so thrilled to see the deer and the fawn and it was really nice,” said Cambria resident Rajju Malla.

But with the preserve’s management plan created in 2003, it needed some updates.

“Largely it was taking out things like the cattle grazing and a tram that people used to talk about that are never gonna happen, things that are never gonna happen, and things that have already happened,” said Kitty Connolly, executive director of the Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve.

The plan states the purpose of the update is to align with the Cambria Community Services District (CCSD) current operational capacity, financial realities, and statutory responsibilities.

It also shows that one future project is the removal of non-native plants and revegetation.

Malla says he is looking forward to those efforts.

“It looks a lot nicer now the ice plants are still growing, pulling down the landscape towards the coastline," Malla said. "So once they are all out, I think we can make the coastline more permanent.”

Other plans include updates to trails, ADA ramps, and the boardwalk.

Connolly said the CCSD will fund these updates through grants, partnerships and external funds, while the Friends organization gets funds through donations and memberships.

Visitor Radha Krishna has ideas for things he'd like to see added.

“Put a few more benches on there,” Krishna said. “Not enough. On the boardwalk we don’t have, and a few more will help.”

Connolly added that the plan is a living document and should be revised about every five years.