Veteran's Hall in Cambria opens as evacuation center for Timber and Plaskett fires

The Timber and Plaskett fires continue to grow in Monterey County, bringing smoke into the area along with evacuees. An evacuation center is now set up in Cambria.

Red Cross officials tell KSBY News they have prearranged agreements with different locations in case an evacuation center is needed.

“Here in Cambria we have a prearranged agreement with the Vets Hall, with Camp Ocean Pines, with the high school, with the Catholic church, Presbyterian church," said Tony Safford, Red Cross volunteer.

The Veterans Hall has been open since Saturday to host evacuees like Colin Cone.

“I’ve lived through some of the larger fires in California," Cone said. "I lived in Northern California for a long time, so this was kind of one of those things that I was looking forward to maybe avoiding being back in California, but here I am again, you know."

Cone added that he has some family in the Bay Area and Oregon but if he can stay local for a few days he will.

“Today there was worry that the fire was going to come down back the hill," Cone said. "So they started bringing in a lot of fire trucks and full personnel so I made the decision to leave.”

Food, water, resources, and of course shelter are provided.

“We haven’t seen a large movement of evacuees just yet from the north, but as that fire grows and the intensity grows and pushes further south, we expect to see more,” said Matthew McElhenie, Cambria Community Services District general manager.

N95 masks are also available for residents since smoke from the fires has started to creep into the area.

“It is here, but there hasn’t been any pollution alerts or anything along those lines for our area, but it is something again to, to keep an eye on and be aware of the alerts," said Cambria Fire Chief Michael Burkey.

The evacuation center is open until further notice.